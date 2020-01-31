Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.32

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.32 and last traded at C$44.06, with a volume of 63418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 538.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.78.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 740.74%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

