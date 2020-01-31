BidaskClub Upgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to “Strong-Buy”

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

