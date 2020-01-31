Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 460,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $121.97 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

