Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.10

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 5196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,426,569 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,120.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 3,667.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,839 CMS Energy Co.
Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,839 CMS Energy Co.
BidaskClub Downgrades Encore Wire to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Encore Wire to Sell
Emerald Bay Energy Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01
Emerald Bay Energy Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01
BidaskClub Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line to Hold
Mercer International Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Mercer International Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
United Continental Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
United Continental Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report