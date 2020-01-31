Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.10

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 5196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,426,569 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,120.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 3,667.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

