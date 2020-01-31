Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,124 shares of company stock worth $1,834,124. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,491,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 573,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 491,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

