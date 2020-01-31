BidaskClub Upgrades Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Buy

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

