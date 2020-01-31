BidaskClub Upgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Buy

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $436.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

