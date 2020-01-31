Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

