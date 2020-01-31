BidaskClub Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Sell

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Forward Air stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Forward Air by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

