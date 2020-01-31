BidaskClub Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Sell

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.
Forward Air stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
