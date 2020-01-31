Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

LON:BRW opened at GBX 364.40 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 364.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96).

In other news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.