Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATYM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 199.98 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.31. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 245 ($3.22).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

