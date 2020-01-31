adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €310.00 ($360.47) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €282.65 ($328.66).

ADS stock opened at €293.05 ($340.76) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €298.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €280.42.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

