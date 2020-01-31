Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
EPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 320,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
