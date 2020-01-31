Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 320,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

