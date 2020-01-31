Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

