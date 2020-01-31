Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

