Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Renew from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

Get Renew alerts:

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 523 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.27. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $376.65 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renew will post 3915.0002255 earnings per share for the current year.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.