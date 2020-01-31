BidaskClub Upgrades CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) to Buy

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRHM stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

