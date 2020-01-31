BidaskClub Upgrades CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) to Buy

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRHM stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

