Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
Shares of CALM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 335,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 303,018 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 164,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
