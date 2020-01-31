Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of CALM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 335,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 303,018 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 164,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

