Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

ANDE opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $748.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.34. Andersons has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely purchased 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,117.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $319,576.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $108,993.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,649 shares of company stock valued at $543,299. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 110,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 85,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 225,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Andersons by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

