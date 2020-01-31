Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.06 and a 12-month high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.92.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

