Cibc Bank USA Acquires 395 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,031,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,897,000 after buying an additional 127,342 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

