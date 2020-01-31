Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $213.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

