Cibc Bank USA Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,125,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME opened at $218.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.