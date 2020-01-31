Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,410 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,392,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,611,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

