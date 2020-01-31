Cibc Bank USA Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cibc Bank USA grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Man Group plc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 204.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 358,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 241,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

CF Industries stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

