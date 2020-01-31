Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Allergan by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $212,887,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGN opened at $187.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

