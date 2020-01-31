United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

