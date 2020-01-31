Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,824 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,260,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $142,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

