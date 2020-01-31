Cibc Bank USA Has $1.12 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $319.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.59 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

