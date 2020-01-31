Cibc Bank USA Acquires 525 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,765 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $101.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

