Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 244,332 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Exelon by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,510 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 111,124 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 68,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $48.06 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

