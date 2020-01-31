Cibc Bank USA Grows Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $235.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average of $220.90. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

