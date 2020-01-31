Cibc Bank USA Buys 1,170 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the airline’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

