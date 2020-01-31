Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 86.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $154.14 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In other Chubb news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

