HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,484,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 471,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 124,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $143.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

