United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,784,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 87,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

