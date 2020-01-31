Oronova Energy (CVE:ONV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Oronova Energy Inc (CVE:ONV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 497000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

About Oronova Energy (CVE:ONV)

Oronova Energy Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in Latin America. It intends to seek for oil and gas opportunities in Latin America. The company was formerly known as Oronova Resource Corp. and changed its name to Oronova Energy Inc in December 2016.

