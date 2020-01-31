Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.20

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 1091016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,763,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,357. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

