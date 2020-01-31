Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.36

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.23, with a volume of 558204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.
BC has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.
The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.
In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 782.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
