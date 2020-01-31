Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.36

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.23, with a volume of 558204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 782.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

