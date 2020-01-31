BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.88

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 1850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2,063.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

