Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.37

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 30472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $738,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 104,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 130.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.