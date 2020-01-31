Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.12

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.12 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 1268080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 76.8% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.