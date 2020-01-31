Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Trading 88.9% Higher

Applied Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:AMNL) shares traded up 88.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.02, 9,831,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,499% from the average session volume of 378,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Minerals had a negative net margin of 100.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

