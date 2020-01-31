Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 4,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Where Food Comes From from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.