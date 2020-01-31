Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Trading Up 1.9%

Lucara Diamond Corp (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 99,199 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 113,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

About Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

