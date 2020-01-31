Millennium Investment & Acquisitn (OTCMKTS:MILC) Shares Up 4.6%

Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Co Inc (OTCMKTS:MILC) shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

