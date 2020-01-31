Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Short Interest Update

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
PAYX stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex has a one year low of $70.13 and a one year high of $89.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $4,709,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 780.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $294,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
