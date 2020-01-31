Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Short Interest Update

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

PAYX stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex has a one year low of $70.13 and a one year high of $89.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $4,709,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 780.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $294,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

