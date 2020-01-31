Short Interest in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Increases By 10.3%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 924,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $920.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $516,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.