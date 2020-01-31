National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 427,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NGHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $104,417.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National General by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of National General by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of National General by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

NGHC opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.60. National General has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National General will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

