Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

OPI opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.